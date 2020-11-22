BidaskClub Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares in the company, valued at $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,302,451 shares of company stock worth $131,236,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

