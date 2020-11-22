Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Buys A$36,486.25 in Stock

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

On Tuesday, October 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 75,065 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,468.93 ($77,477.80).

On Tuesday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 107,070 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,898.00 ($107,070.00).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 156,909 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$219,201.87 ($156,572.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.28.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.