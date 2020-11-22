BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.45

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $21.77. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 9,365 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.14.

