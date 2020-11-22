BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (BPET) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPET opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.88. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43).

Get BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,360.60). Also, insider Audrey Baxter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.