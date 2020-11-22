Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNEFF. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.10 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $1.26.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.