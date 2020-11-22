Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

