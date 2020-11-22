Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.