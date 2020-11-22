BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0009

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $774,896.93 and $89.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

