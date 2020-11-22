Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOXL. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 193.11% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

