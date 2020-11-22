Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE BRC opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

