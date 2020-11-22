Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $122.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the highest is $127.14 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $98.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.69 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of ACAD opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

