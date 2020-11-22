Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

