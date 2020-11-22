Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

