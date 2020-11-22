Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.93. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

KRC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,050,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,172,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

