Brokers Set Expectations for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

