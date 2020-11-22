Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante Purchases 1,500 Shares

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMTC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.90. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.