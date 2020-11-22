Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWH. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,011 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,283.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,115. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

