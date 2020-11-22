Canaccord Genuity Increases BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $110.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

