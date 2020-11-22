Canaccord Genuity Increases Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

