Canaccord Genuity Trims PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Target Price to $9.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYS. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PaySign has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PaySign by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PaySign by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PaySign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

