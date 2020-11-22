Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a C$111.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$108.25 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.48.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$109.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.340001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

