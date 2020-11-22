Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 412.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,597,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

