Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Acquires $35,328.08 in Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at $412,272.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPTA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

