CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 978.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $611,450.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,265,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,397. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

