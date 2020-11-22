Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.