Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

