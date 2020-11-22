Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 599,522 shares of company stock valued at $29,651,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a PE ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

