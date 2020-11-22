Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

NYSE CAT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.