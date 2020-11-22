Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

CG stock opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.39%.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

