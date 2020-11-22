ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) will post sales of $643.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $181,578,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in ChampionX by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $60,563,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,386,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $11.79 on Thursday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

