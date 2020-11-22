Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $36,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $232.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

