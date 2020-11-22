Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s (CAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on the stock.

Shares of CAY stock opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

