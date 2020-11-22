Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $46.93 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 99.5% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00008190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $46.93 million and approximately $385,690.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00163788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00978034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00190126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371227 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.