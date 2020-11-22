Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Chorus has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.
About Chorus
