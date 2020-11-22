CIBC Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $111.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.1105 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

