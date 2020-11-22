Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $172.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

