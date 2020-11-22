Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 663,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after buying an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,581,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

