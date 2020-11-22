ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

