Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDAK) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 23rd. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Codiak BioSciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CDAK opened at $8.27 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

