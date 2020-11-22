Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €102.00 Price Target

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.67 ($120.78).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €110.24 ($129.69).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.