Contrasting Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) and Its Rivals

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) is one of 22 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Superior Drilling Products to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million -$940,000.00 -11.00 Superior Drilling Products Competitors $4.41 billion -$521.54 million 32.49

Superior Drilling Products’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Superior Drilling Products Competitors -22.02% 128.30% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Drilling Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Drilling Products Competitors 281 1313 1260 36 2.36

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Superior Drilling Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Drilling Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products’ peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Drilling Products peers beat Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

