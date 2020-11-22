Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report sales of $168.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $845.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $932.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPA opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.