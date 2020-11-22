Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.50. Coral Products shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 153,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

In other Coral Products news, insider Michael (Mick) Wood purchased 41,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,095.70 ($2,738.05).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

