Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and traded as low as $3.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 148,134 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.