Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $381.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.