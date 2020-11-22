Covesting Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $54,147.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00079430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00376006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.96 or 0.02902457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026707 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

