CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.28

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and traded as high as $49.80. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 415,469 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.79. The company has a market cap of $195.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

