Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 86.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

