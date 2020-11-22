Credit Suisse Group Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $135.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 cut shares of Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $44,922,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

