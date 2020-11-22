Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cree by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

CREE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

