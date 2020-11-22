Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

